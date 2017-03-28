Marquette Poll: Trump More Popular with Wisconsin GOP than Speaker Ryan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that for the first time Wisconsin Republican Speaker Paul Ryan is less popular in his home state than President Donald Trump, according to a Marquette University Law School poll conducted March 13 to March 16.

In the poll, Trump is viewed favorably by 89 percent of Wisconsin Republicans and unfavorably by six percent of the state’s GOP.

That’s a seismic shift from a year earlier when more Republicans in Wisconsin viewed him negatively than positively. In a state where Trump suffered a big primary loss and clashed repeatedly with party leaders last year, he’s now as popular with GOP voters (83% net favorability) as Gov. Scott Walker, and slightly more popular than Ryan (73%).

The poll also showed that as Ryan’s poll numbers improved with Republicans, ever since he stopped criticizing Trump they have suffered with Democrats and Independents, according to the MJS:

And this warmer phase in the relationship has coincided with notable shifts in Ryan’s polling numbers back home.

The speaker’s overall popularity rating hasn’t changed much. He was viewed positively by 45% of registered voters and negatively by 38% in Marquette’s March poll.

