Report: DNC Purges All Staff

All Democratic National Committee staffers have been asked to submit their resignations amidst party turmoil, according to a new report.

Narrowly elected DNC Chairman Tom Perez assumed the post in late February. Immediately after his election, staff were asked to submit their resignations by April 15, according to NBC News.

The report cited “multiple sources familiar with the party’s internal working” when it stated that Leah Daughtry, an adviser to disgraced outgoing chair Donna Brazile, made the request. Brazile has now admitted that while working for CNN during the 2016 presidential election she leaked debate questions to then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The establishment-wing’s Perez is the party’s third leader within months, as the party attempts to recover from a disastrous 2016 election for the Democrats. More changes are expected in “major staffing and structure changes,” according to the report.

December layoffs brought staff levels to a low point, according to the report.

Former Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was ousted as the party struggled from the primary election cycle to the general with their nominee Hillary Clinton. Losing candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was rumored to have been seeking the ousting of Wasserman Schultz as a consolation in the results after Wasserman Schultz showed favor to Clinton for President over Sanders. Brazile took over afterward, but news that she leaked questions to Clinton brought more upheaval and eventually the election of Perez.

