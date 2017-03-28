Trump Calls for Investigation into the Clintons’ Russian Ties

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday evening and asked why aren’t congressional lawmakers probing the various deals, transactions, and connections former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have to Russia.

“Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech,” read Trump’s first tweet, which was followed by, “…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!”

Trump’s assertion that then-Secretary of State Clinton “allowed big Uranium to go to Russia” and Bill Clinton’s high-dollar “Russian speech” were allegations first reported by The New York Times (NYT) and based on research from the NYT bestseller Clinton Cash, authored by Breitbart News Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer.

The facts found in Clinton Cash, reported by the NYT, and deemed accurate by establishment media reveal how Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State coincided with the influx of tens of millions of dollars from foreign sources into the Clinton Foundation which resulted in favorable actions for Russia’s government.

Indeed the Clinton Foundation had received millions in donations from several investors in Uranium One, a Canadian-based company in which a majority stake was sold to Russia’s nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, in a lucrative deal needing approval from Clinton’s State Department and eight other federal agencies.

“The sale gave the Russians control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States,” The New York Times confirmed.

The “deal,” as Trump points out, refers to how donations to the Clinton Foundation from executives of Russian-owned Uranium One had exceeded $145 million, according to the New York Times. In fact, those Clinton Foundation donations from uranium investors spiked just as the deal for Russia’s Rosatom to secure Uranium One was being finalized.

A troublesome series of undisclosed donations came from former Uranium One chairman Ian Telfer.

Telfer made four foreign donations totaling $2.35 million to the Clinton Foundation while the uranium deal was being negotiated. However, the Times noted, “those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite an agreement Mrs. Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors. Other people with ties to the company made donations as well.”

“We made mistakes, as many organizations of our size do, but we are acting quickly to remedy them,” The Clinton Foundation admitted at the time. But Hillary Clinton’s failure to disclose the millions in donations her family foundation received from Teller was a direct violation of the Memorandum of Understanding she signed with the Obama administration promising to disclose all foreign donations during her tenure as Secretary of State.

More troubling still, was the $500,000 speech Bill Clinton delivered in Moscow that was paid for by “a Russian investment bank that had ties to the Kremlin” at the time of the Uranium One deal, the New Yorker confirmed.

“Why was Bill Clinton taking any money from a bank linked to the Kremlin while his wife was Secretary of State?” asks the liberal publication.

Trump’s calls for a federal investigation into the Clintons’ Russia ties come amid a partisan push to link the President and his aides to Russian influence-peddling and collusion during the presidential campaign.

