White House on Lockdown: Man Approached Secret Service with Suspicious Package

The White House grounds are on lockdown as Secret Service has said that they are investigating a suspicious package.

Agents locked the doors of the Brady Press room at around 10:24 a.m., ordering reporters to stay inside the building.

White House press room on lockdown pic.twitter.com/bZGzIlD0Pe — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 28, 2017

According to Secret Service spokesperson at the White House, a man approached an officer outside the White House and made “suspicious comments” and had a package in his possession. A team of explosive experts are investigating the package.

East wing tours are temporarily suspended, but normal business activity at the White House will continue.

The security alert did not interrupt the president’s planned event with the Fraternal Order of Police at 11:00 p.m.

“I made a crucial pledge: We will always support the incredible men and women of law enforcement. I will always have your back 100 percent,” Trump said during the event.

The lockdown was lifted at about 11:30 a.m. EST. According to the Secret Service, the suspect is in custody while agents continue to investigate the package.