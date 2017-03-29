Capitol Hill: Shots Fired Outside Rayburn Building

Multiple reports state gunshots were fired outside the Rayburn House Office Building around 9:30 a.m on Wednesday.
Capitol Hill police officers with M-4 carbines and riot shotguns are patrolling the grounds.
Other reports say the incident involved a truck driver ramming a police cruiser and trying to escape on foot.
U.S. Capitol Police responded to the area at Washington Ave and Independence Ave, which is located near the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Rayburn House office building.
The suspect apparently struck a Capitol Police cruiser and then tried running over several officers who were on foot, according to Metro DC Police. At some point, Capitol Police fired shots, but no one was hit.
The suspect was apprehended at 3rd and Independence Ave, and has been taken into custody.
No one was hit by the suspect’s car, police said.
Shots fired on Capital Hill. We are locked inside the #Rayburn House building. pic.twitter.com/78lM8HWWOR
— Cherry Street Films (@cherrystfilms) March 29, 2017
#UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shots fired near US Capitol; Capitol Police cruiser struck https://t.co/tMF25ZT9Hj pic.twitter.com/co8vvNivyA
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 29, 2017
BREAKING: DC police say a driver struck a Capitol Police cruiser then tried running over other officers who were on foot. Now in custody.
— devindwyer (@devindwyer) March 29, 2017
Sounded like shots fired at the Capitol. Our view from Rayburn. pic.twitter.com/gPerfVGM2s
— Drew Griffin (@GriffDrew4) March 29, 2017
