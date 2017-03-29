Donald Trump Wants to ‘Make A Deal’ With Senate Democrats on Health Care

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump hosted a bi-partisan group of 61 U.S. Senators and their spouses to the White House for a reception, promising to work with both parties to find a solution for health care.

“I know that we’re all going to make a deal on health care,” he said during a speech at the reception. “That’s such an easy one. So I have no doubt that that’s going to happen very quickly.”

At this point, there are no specific plans for a deal, but White House aides have signaled that the president is reaching out to Democrats.

The cocktail reception was hosted on Tuesday night by First Lady Melania Trump and featured a performance from The United States Army Chorus and The United States Marine Chamber Orchestra.

Trump outlined a series of priorities that he wanted to achieve as president, including more spending on infrastructure and the military.

Sixteen Senate Democrats joined the reception, including Dick Durbin, Joe Manchin, and Diane Feinstein.

Trump said he hoped that Democrats could join Republicans to achieve some of the goals he had set for the country.

“We want greatness for this country that we love. So I think we’re going to have some very good relationships,” he said.

Trump singled out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the audience. “Right, Chuck? I see Chuck. Hello, Chuck,” he said as the crowd laughed.

“I think it’s going to happen,” Trump continued. “Because we’ve all been promising — Democrat, Republican — we’ve all been promising that to the American people.”