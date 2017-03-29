Gun Owners of America–Vote on Gorsuch Comes Down to This: ‘Do You Support 2nd Amendment?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gun Owners of America (GOA) is urging freedom-loving Americans to contact their Senators and urge them to confirm Neil Gorsuch as the next justice of the Supreme Court.

GOA suggests the choice of confirming or not confirming is so clear cut that it boils down to one thing: ‘Do you support the Second Amendment?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gorsuch is President Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy left behind by Second Amendment bulwark Antonin Scalia. And Gorsuch’s nomination proves Trump true to his promise to put forward a justice “very much in the mold of Justice Scalia.”

GOA executive director Erich Pratt said, “Gun Owners of America is urging people to contact their Senators and ask for an ‘aye’ vote for the Senate.”

Gorsuch's nomination comes down to this: do you support the Second Amendment? Urge your Senator to #ComfirmGorsuch: https://t.co/PIATzYo63l pic.twitter.com/OgIvBxMmRr — GOA (@GunOwners) March 25, 2017

GOA executive director emeritus Larry Pratt said, “[Gorsuch] supports the Second Amendment as it was written [and] as it was understood at the time. So we’re pretty comfortable getting Mr. Gorsuch on the court, that he is going to be pretty much in line of Antonin Scalia.”

Larry also said, “This is going to be a whole lot better an appointment that if Hillary Clinton had been making it, that is for sure.”

Breitbart News reported that Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questioned Gorsuch during the confirmation hearings and used that opportunity to try to discover even a chance that he would be open to more gun control. What she found was Gorsuch standing on the law and the precedent of District of Columbia v. Heller (2008). Gorsuch said, “Whatever is in Heller is the law and I follow the law.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.