Hillary Clinton: Sean Spicer Guilty of ‘Everyday Sexism’ (VIDEO)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accused White House press secretary Sean Spicer of sexism Tuesday during a speech in San Francisco.

Speaking in front of thousands of women at the Professional BusinessWomen of California, Clinton — though never mentioning Spicer’s name — accused President Trump’s chief spokesman of patronizing a press corps member.

“Just look at all that has happened in the last few days to women who were simply doing their jobs,” Clinton began. “April Ryan, a respected journalist with unrivaled integrity, was doing her job just this afternoon in the White House press room, when she was patronized and cut off trying to ask a question.”

The former Secretary of State was referring to a heated exchange between American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan and Spicer over the various investigations plaguing the Trump White House.

Clinton also accused FOX News host Bill O’Reilly of “racism,” after the cable anchor said California congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair looks like “James Brown’s wig.”

“One of your own California congresswomen, Maxine Waters, was taunted with a racist joke about her hair,” Clinton said. O’Reilly has apologized for the comment.

Decrying the daily workplace “indignities” women, “especially women of color,” endure, Clinton urged the room full of women’s business leaders to “Resist. Insist. Persist. Enlist.”

