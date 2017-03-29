John Podesta: Donald Trump an ‘Existential Threat to the Entire Planet’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta believes that Donald Trump has doomed the entire planet.

“Make no mistake, the Trump administration’s rampage against the environment presents an existential threat to the entire planet,” Podesta wrote in the Washington Post on Wednesday.

The former failed campaign manager, a passionate warrior for global warming, appeared distraught after Trump signed an executive order to ratchet back the Obama-era environmental regulations that choked businesses and job growth.

Podesta appears unwilling to let go of the fact that Clinton lost the election, again citing the popular vote in 2016 as a reason to fight Trump’s agenda.

“Winning the popular vote by nearly three million votes was not enough for Hillary Clinton to win the White House, but those votes nonetheless reflect the voices of a majority of Americans,” he said.

He urged Americans to work against the administration’s environmental agenda.

“As Americans, we need to do all we can to stop the Trump administration and Republican leaders in Congress from implementing the most anti-environmental agenda in decades,” he said, adding that “resistance works.”