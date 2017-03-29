Mexican Archdiocese: Those Helping Trump Build Wall Would Be ‘Traitors to the Homeland’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An editorial in the weekly publication of the largest Mexican Roman Catholic Archdiocese, Desde la fe—Catholic Seminary of Information and Training—warned Mexicans that helping President Donald Trump build a wall on the United States border would make them “traitors of the homeland,” Reuters reported.

“Any company intending to invest in the wall of the fanatic Trump would be immoral, but above all, its shareholders and owners should be considered traitors to the homeland,” the editorial said.

Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo earlier this month warned firms it would not be in their “interests” to participate in building the wall, but the editorial accused the Mexican government of responding “tepidly” to those considering the wall as a business opportunity, according to Reuters.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese, Cardinal Norberto Rivera, said the editorial reflects the views of the diocese.

The Desde la fe editorial, which was posted online, said the barrier would increase prejudice and discrimination against Mexican people.

“In practice, signing up for a project that is a serious affront to dignity is shooting yourself in the foot,” the editorial said.

According to Reuters, Mexican cement maker Cemex has said it is “open” to providing estimates on the raw materials needed for the wall but will not take part in the bidding process to build it.

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, another business that provides construction materials, has said it might work on the project.

On March 11, The Guardian reported that one in 10 firms bidding on Trump’s wall are owned by Hispanic Americans. Some 600 businesses have expressed interest in the $21 billion project.

“We’re not into politics,” Jorge Diaz, manager of De la Fuente Construction, Inc., said. “We’re not left or right.

“We’re a construction company and that’s how we survive,” Diaz said. “We don’t see it as politics. We just see it as work.”

Next Wednesday is the deadline for companies interested in the project to submit “concept papers” to the federal government, The Guardian reported today.