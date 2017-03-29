Missing Indonesian Man’s Body Found Inside Python

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A python swallowed a 25-year-old Indonesian man whole on the island of Sulawesi, according to local authorities.

The victim, Akbar, went missing Sunday on the island after he went to harvest palm oil, BBC News reported.

Junaidi, secretary of Salubiro village in West Sulawesi province, told the Associated Press that villagers started to look for Akbar Monday night after he never returned from working his palm oil crops.

Junaidi said Wednesday the search led villagers to scattered palm oil, a picking tool, a boot, and a 23-foot reticulated python.

The villagers cut open the python to find the victim’s body, swallowed whole.

“When its stomach was cut, we first saw his boot and legs near the neck,” Junaidi said. “It seems he was attacked from behind because we found a wound on his back.”

Reticulated pythons, common in Southeast Asia, are some of the longest reptiles in the world and usually suffocate their prey before swallowing them whole.

It is extremely rare for Pythons to kill and eat humans, but they are known to eat monkeys, pigs, and other mammals.

Akbar’s wife, Munu, was away visiting her parents in another province when her husband went missing and found out about Akbar’s disappearance through media reports, according to the Tribun Timur.