Poll: Paul Ryan’s Support Slides after Ryancare Crash

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s poll rating have slid nationwide after many GOP members rejected his draft Ryancare law.

Ryan has a nationwide “favorable” rating of just 39 percent, down from the post-election peak of 46 percent in December, according to a new poll by Rassmussen Reports. The 39 percent support includes 11 percent who view Ryan “very favorably.”

Among GOP supporters, Ryan’s popularity now stands at 65 percent favorable and 26 percent unfavorable, down from his December 2016 rating of 73 percent favorable and 21 percent unfavorable.

Ryan’s healthcare plan was drafted in cooperation with health-sector companies, and it crashed amid polls showing massive opposition from swing-voters and tepid support from GOP voters.

The new survey included 1,000 likely voters and was conducted March 26 to March 27.

Ryan’s slide means that a majority of likely voters nationwide view him unfavorably, up from just 44 percent unfavorability in December 2016. Nationally, according to the poll, “Fifty-two percent (52%) now view the congressman from Wisconsin unfavorably, up from 44% in the previous two surveys. The new finding includes 25% with a Very Unfavorable opinion of Ryan following his unsuccessful effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

