Dept of Homeland Security Inspector General Treating Leaks Selectively

Department of Homeland Security Inspector General John Roth, an Obama appointee, is treating the February 24 leak of a draft DHS document central to the separate decisions by two federal judges revoking President Trump's travel ban on March 15 differently than he did the April 2, 2015 unauthorized leak of private information about Rep. Jason Chaffetz from the employment files of the Secret Service. One day after the Chaffetz leak, DHS announced an OIG investigation. More than one month after the leak of the draft DHS document, published in a February 24 Associated Press story written by Vivian Salama and Alice C. Caldwell, DHS is silent as to whether an investigation has been or will be launched. On April 2, 2015, the Daily Beast reported that "House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, who oversees the Secret Service, never disclosed that he had applied for and was rejected from the agency in the early 2000s," in an article written by reporter Tim Mak. Mak did not disclose in the article how he first learned of Chaffetz's application to the Secret Service, which has been a part of the Department of Homeland Security since 2003. One day later, on April 3, 2015 CNN reported, "Senior staff from the House committee that oversees the Secret Service have asked the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General to look into allegations that U.S. Secret Service employees circulated private personnel information about committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz." "Chaffetz's office confirmed that the House Oversight Committee chairman applied unsuccessfully to a job with the Secret Service in 2003," CNN reported, adding: The Secret Service referred CNN to the investigation being conducted by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General as to whether any policies were violated. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson apologized to Chaffetz in a phone call Thursday night for the congressman "being put in the situation that he had to acknowledge a matter that should have been kept confidential," according to DHS spokeswoman Marsha Catron. Johnson also called for an investigation into the matter, Catron said. "We conducted this investigation from April 2, 2015 to August 21, 2015," the final report, "Investigation into the Improper Access and Distribution of Information Contained Within a Secret Service Data System," made public on September 25, 2015 by DHS Inspector General John Roth—an Obama appointee who has held over into the Trump administration—noted. DHS Inspector General Roth's quick pursuit of an investigation into the unauthorized leak of Congressman Chaffetz's employment application to the Secret Service stands in stark contrast to his silence, and the department's silence, on its reaction to the unauthorized leak of a draft DHS document, published in a February 24 AP story written by Vivian Salama and Alice C. Caldwell, that was cited as key evidence in the separate decisions by two federal judges on March 15 to revoke President Trump's travel ban.

“As a matter of policy, DHS neither confirms nor denies the potential existence of ongoing investigations,” DHS spokesperson Gillian Christensen tells Breitbart News.

While that silence on “the potential existence of ongoing investigations” may be the current policy, it was apparently not the department’s policy on April 3, 2015 when a spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed the existence of a DHS OIG investigation into the Secret Service leak about Rep. Chaffetz.

Nor does that policy appear to apply to a recent highly publicized DHS OIG investigation related to the implementation of President Trump’s Executive Order 13769—the initial temporary travel bans for citizens of seven Middle Eastern countries–Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Iraq (the only one of the seven countries not included in the subsequent Executive Order 13780).

On February 1, four days after President Trump signed Executive Order 13769, “The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG) announced that it will review DHS’ implementation of the recent Executive Order,“Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” The review is being initiated in response to congressional request and whistleblower and hotline complaints:

In addition to reviewing the implementation of the Executive Order, the OIG will review DHS’ adherence to court orders and allegations of individual misconduct on the part of DHS personnel. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.

The leaked draft DHS document published in the February 24 AP story was three pages in total, and had no letterhead nor any other markings to indicate it originated in the DHS, nor did it bear the name or signature of any current DHS employee. The authors of the story, however, asserted that it originated within the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis, an assertion not disputed by a spokesperson for DHS, who did note, however, that it was an “incomplete” and “draft” document and not an authorized official position of DHS.

The leaked document did however, cite another DHS document in an end note as the source of the data described within it, ” DHS I&A Terrorism-Related Activities Study: 16 FEB 17; DOI 01 Mar 11 – 31 Jan 17; DHS I&A Terrorism-Related Activities Study.”

Breitbart News asked DHS to obtain a copy of this document, as well as a description of its classification status, but did not receive a response to that request.

Information about the classification status of that cited document may play a key role in determining the potential level of criminality involved in the leaking of the draft document. If, for instance, it is a classified document, federal laws have clearly been broken. If it is “classified but sensitive,” federal laws have likely been broken. If it is completely unclassified, prosecutors would have a more difficult time proving violation of federal laws, but the leak would certainly be cause for termination at DHS.

“Generally speaking, DHS employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct. Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and addressed appropriately,” Christensen adds.