Paul Ryan: House Republicans Might Force Donald Trump to Work With Democrats on Health Care

House Speaker Paul Ryan is still pushing his plan to replace Obamacare, despite the bill failing to earn enough Republican support to move it forward.

In an interview with CBS, Ryan warned his fellow Republicans that if they didn’t work with him to replace health care, President Donald Trump would work with Democrats.

“If this Republican Congress allows the perfect to be the enemy of the good, I worry we’ll push the president into working with Democrats,” he warned.

Ryan said that he didn’t want to work with Democrats and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on health care.

“I don’t want that to happen. You know why? I want a patient-centered system,” he said. “I don’t want government running health care.”