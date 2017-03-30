Report: Former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn Offers to Testify for Immunity

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Ret. Gen. Mike Flynn, has reportedly offered his testimony in the investigation into Russian ties to the president in exchange for immunity, a report says.

Flynn has reportedly asked for immunity should his testimony lead to any finding of wrong doing, according to a Thursday report by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal claims that Flynn, a retired army general, and Trump campaign adviser, made his offer to the FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees through his lawyer. Officials have not yet accepted the deal, the paper says.

Details of what Flynn might be willing to say to investigators have not been made public.

Flynn was appointed as then President-Elect Trump’s national security advisor in November of last year but resigned by February after revelations emerged that he had opened communications with Russian officials, communications about which he neglected to fully brief the vice president.

In his resignation letter, Flynn apologized for neglecting to fully inform VP Pence about the discussions he had with the Russian ambassador saying the omission was due to the “fast pace of events.”

At the time of the resignation, Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the administration let Flynn go not due to any legal issues but due to “a trust issue.” Spicer said that the “level of trust between the President and General Flynn had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change.”

Flynn is facing pressure from several inquiries into his dealings with Russian officials which include thousands he was paid by a trio of Russian companies for speeches made before he joined Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as his communications with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn’s offer to testify comes as Democrats continue to press for investigations into ties Trump may have had with Russia. To date there has been no direct ties proven between Trump or his campaign for president and Russia.

