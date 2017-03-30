Suspect Charged for Carrying Pistol Without Permit After Gun Falls Out of His Buttocks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Officers were booking 23-year-old Jesse O’Neal Roberts into jail when a pistol fell out of his buttocks, initially giving them the impression that Roberts was defecating on himself.

The incident occurred at Alabama’s Limestone County Jail.

According to AL.com, deputies received a call “about a prowler” and arrived at the address to find Roberts being held at gunpoint by the resident. Deputy Chad Harbin said Roberts “was showing signs of impairment,” so he arrested him on public intoxication.

They drove Roberts to jail and, upon arriving, a corrections officer noted that Roberts was walking “strangely.” While Roberts was being booked a pistol fell out of his buttocks. The corrections officer recalled, “I immediately considered that he defecated on himself before noticing a familiar shape in the form of a pistol in his boxers.”

The pistol was a Jimenez .380 which had been reported as stolen. Roberts was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, “first-degree promoting prison contraband,” and “fourth-degree receiving stolen property.”

