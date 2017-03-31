Sen. Joe Manchin: Judge Gorsuch ‘a Good Man’; No ‘Just Reason to Filibuster’ Him

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday about several topics, including Trump’s position on coal, his rally in West Virginia, the hyper-partisan state of play in American politics today, as well as the nomination of Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

While pointing out his dissatisfaction with how he believes Obama nominee Judge Merrick Garland was treated, Manchin said on Gorsuch and his nomination, “The bottom-line is, if you want a working judicial branch of the government, you’ve got to have nine [justices]. You get to Judge Gorsuch, you start looking at, basically, the qualities of the human being – his temperament, his educational attainment, how he’s viewed by his peers, how his rulings have been.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Added Manchin, “I could not find a reason why this man, this good man, Judge Gorsuch, should not at least be allowed to have an up or down vote.”

He also said, “I could not see a just reason to filibuster this person,” indicating his decision to vote for cloture on the nomination.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: