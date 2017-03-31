Mexican Illegal Alien Arrested After Drunken Crash Kills Ohio Family of Three

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Mexican national who “freely admitted” he was an illegal alien faces vehicular homicide charges after police say an alcohol-fueled crash killed a family of three in Ohio on Mar. 26.

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, allegedly blew past a stop sign Sunday morning in Toledo, Ohio, striking a vehicle driven by Robin Shellhammer, 60. Shellhammer, along with his wife Barbara Shellhammer, 56, and daughter Whitney Meinke, 33, were forced off the road and pronounced dead once medical help arrived.

(The Shellhammers and their daughter with family: GoFundMe)

WTOL.com reports Ramirez-Jaramillo “pleaded not guilty to three counts of negligent vehicular homicide” on Monday and is “being held in jail on a $100,000 bond with no 10 percent.” Ramirez-Jaramillo says he worked in construction in North Carolina — which has a roughly-estimated illegal alien population of 342,000, including over 200,000 Mexican nationals.

The Associated Press, which conceals Ramirez-Jaramillo’s identity from readers by labeling him simply as a “man,” reports that an immigration detainer has been placed on him.

Meinke taught as a third grade teacher at RC Waters Elementary School in the Benton-Carroll-Salem school district, according to ABC13. Barbara Shellhammer served as director of Nourish Early Learning.