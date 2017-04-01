DNC’s Perez at NJ Rally: ‘Donald Trump You Didn’t Win This Election’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Secretary of Labor under Barack Obama and newly elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez told people at a rally in New Jersey on Friday that Donald Trump didn’t win the 2016 presidential election.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“January 20th was undeniably an important day in this country,” Perez said at a New Jersey Working Families Alliance rally.

“But January 21st was far more important,” Perez said, referring to the Women’s March and other anti-Trump protests that took place on that day.

“They said, ‘Donald Trump, you don’t stand for our values.’ That’s what they said,” Perez said. “’Donald Trump, you didn’t win this election.’”