Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten on Trump: ‘He’s Absolutely Magnificent’

The Sex Pistol’s Johnny Rotten, real name John Lydon, complimented President Donald Trump in an interview with National Public Radio on Friday.

“When the conversation turns to President Trump, Lydon is provocative as ever,” the reporter said in introducing Lydon’s remarks.

“I think he’s absolutely magnificent,” Lydon said. “He’s a total cat amongst the pigeons.

“It’s got everybody now involving themselves in a political way,” Lydon said. “And I’ve been struggling for years to get people to wake up and do that.”

NPR spoke to Lydon, the singer with the iconic 1970s punk band, on the occasion of the release of “Mr. Rotten’s Songbook,” a compilation of lyrics of all the songs he penned.

Lydon also illustrated the 300-page book, according to NPR.

“I’ve got all these nice little anarchists running around with swords,” Lydon said, describing the drawings, “and the black and red anarchist flag. And of course, the Union Jack.”

Rotten became a U.S. citizen in 2013 and has previously praised Trump and criticized the “left-wing media” in this country.

“What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist, and that’s completely not true,” Lydon said in an interview in London on Monday and reported by the Washington Times.

“There’s many, many problems with him as a human being, but he’s not that, and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation, because he terrifies politicians.”