Suspect Dressed in Black Allegedly Kicks in Marine Veteran’s Door, Does Not Live to Tell

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A suspect dressed in black allegedly kicked in a Marine veteran’s door just after 3 a.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City and was shot dead in the living room.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the deceased suspect, 33-year-old Puleaga Danny Tupu, was one of two men who allegedly forced their way into the apartment. Resident and Marine veteran Brian Sant was awake at the time, as he had just arrived home from working the third shift and was sitting in his living room.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sant fought with the men until his 29-year-old son emerged from a back room and shot both suspects. Tupu died at the scene, and the second suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KSL reports that the surviving suspect “was shot multiple times.”

Sant did not know why the men targeted his apartment, but he said they made a mistake by doing it: “You got veterans living around in these apartments. You don’t know who’s got a gun.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.