Donald Trump Attacks ‘Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’ for ‘Phony’ Russia Story

President Donald Trump continued his war against the media, criticizing NBC’s Chuck Todd for his coverage of the ongoing investigation of the president’s campaign ties to Russia.

“When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and NBC News start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?” Trump asked on Twitter, accusing former Obama aides of fueling the narrative.

Trump compared the ongoing narrative to the same predictions during the election that turned out to be false.

“It is the same Fake News Media that said there is “no path to victory for Trump” that is now pushing the phony Russia story,” he wrote. “A total scam!”

The ongoing story was fueled by Trump former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn after reports that he would be willing to testify in the congressional investigation of the campaign if granted immunity.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt,” Trump said on Twitter this week.

On Friday, Chuck Todd criticized Trump for fueling the Russia story on Twitter.

“Obviously, the Russia cloud darkens all of the time, and all of these problems right now that they’re dealing with front and center are self-inflicted by one person, the President of the United States, who could not help himself with a tweet on this wiretapping nonsense,” Todd said during an interview with his colleague Andrea Mitchell.