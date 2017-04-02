Skip to content

Deceased Oklahoma Robbery Suspect’s Grandfather Says ‘Unfair’ to Shoot Grandson with AR-15

AP/Sue Ogrocki

by AWR Hawkins2 Apr 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The grandfather of one of three suspects killed during the alleged March 27 home invasion in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, says the use of an AR-15 against the suspects was “unfair.”

Breitbart News reported that the Broken Arrow homeowner’s 23-year-old son shot and killed three suspected home intruders with an AR-15. According to  Tulsa World, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputy Nick Mahoney said the three suspects “were wearing all-black clothing, masks, and gloves” and allegedly “forced their way into the home through a glass door in the back.” The homeowner’s son was asleep at the time and awoke to “loud bangs” as the suspects made entrance. The son grabbed the AR-15 and opened fire when the intruders walked into the hallway.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Deputy Mahoney said “investigators found a knife on one of the deceased in the kitchen and brass knuckles on the other.”

ABC 8 reports that Leroy Schumacher, grandfather of deceased 17-year-old suspect Jacob Redfearn, says what the boys “did was stupid” but they did not deserve to die.” He added, “Brass knuckles against an AR-15, come on, who was afraid for their life.”

He said the use of the AR-15 meant “his grandson didn’t have a chance.”

Investigators believe the homeowner’s son acted in self-defense, but Schumacher does not believe the son’s actions should be legal. He said, “There’s got to be a limit to that law, I mean he shot all three of them; there was no need for that.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.