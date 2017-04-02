Deceased Oklahoma Robbery Suspect’s Grandfather Says ‘Unfair’ to Shoot Grandson with AR-15

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The grandfather of one of three suspects killed during the alleged March 27 home invasion in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, says the use of an AR-15 against the suspects was “unfair.”

Breitbart News reported that the Broken Arrow homeowner’s 23-year-old son shot and killed three suspected home intruders with an AR-15. According to Tulsa World, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputy Nick Mahoney said the three suspects “were wearing all-black clothing, masks, and gloves” and allegedly “forced their way into the home through a glass door in the back.” The homeowner’s son was asleep at the time and awoke to “loud bangs” as the suspects made entrance. The son grabbed the AR-15 and opened fire when the intruders walked into the hallway.

Deputy Mahoney said “investigators found a knife on one of the deceased in the kitchen and brass knuckles on the other.”

ABC 8 reports that Leroy Schumacher, grandfather of deceased 17-year-old suspect Jacob Redfearn, says what the boys “did was stupid” but they did not deserve to die.” He added, “Brass knuckles against an AR-15, come on, who was afraid for their life.”

He said the use of the AR-15 meant “his grandson didn’t have a chance.”

Investigators believe the homeowner’s son acted in self-defense, but Schumacher does not believe the son’s actions should be legal. He said, “There’s got to be a limit to that law, I mean he shot all three of them; there was no need for that.”

