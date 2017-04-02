Mark Cuban: Trump Too Incompetent to Collude with Russians

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The outspoken billionaire Mark Cuban has claimed that it is impossible that Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government during his presidential campaign because he isn’t competent enough to do so.

Cuban, who is the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, explained in a number of tweets that there was “no chance this is a DJT-led conspiracy,” because Trump “isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough” to pull it off.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

9) No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn't detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

He also claimed that if people with ties to Russia became involved in the campaign, they “had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia” and likely “had no idea what was happening.”

6) As people with Russian connects came into the campaign he had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

Cuban also speculated that “Putin recognized trumps greed and took advantage by back channeling coordinated misinformation in an attempt to influence voters.”

The claims are not the first time Cuban has weighed in on the Trump presidency, and there has been speculation that he might run for the office himself.

In a Twitter spat in February, Trump said that Cuban “was not smart enough to run for president” after Cuban urged business leaders to be an “American citizen first” when negotiating with Trump as well saying he did not think that Donald Trump would last all four years of his presidential term.

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Talking to Breitbart News Daily on Friday, Cuban said he felt inspired by Trump’s presidency and that they are such different businessmen.

“I think the commonality is that we’re both businesspeople, but we take a completely different approach to how we do business. If you’ve read anything I’ve said, I haven’t been a big fan of his approach. I have been a fan of some of his economic policies,” he said.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.