Rand Paul ‘Very Optimistic’ About Repealing Obamacare After Golfing with Trump

President Donald Trump golfed with Sen. Rand Paul this afternoon, together with White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

“We had a great day with the president. Played some golf, and we talked and we talked about a little bit of health care,” Paul told reporters after the game. “I continue to be very optimistic that we are getting closer and closer to an agreement on repealing Obamacare.”

The group golfed at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virgina, not far from Washington, D.C.

Paul remains one of the toughest opponents of the House drafted bill to replace Obamacare, asserting that it doesn’t sufficiently repeal the bill. Earlier in the week, Paul met with journalist Matt Drudge of the Drudge Report to discuss the future of the country.

“Intriguing lunch in hill office of America’s best senator, Rand Paul,” Drudge wrote afterwards on Twitter. “He’s bold, brave and has somehow kept his heart in such a corrupt city.”