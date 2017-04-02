Senator Jon Tester Will Attempt to Filibuster Gorsuch

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON D.C. — Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) opposes Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, a decision that risks the ire of gun owners and other conservatives in deep-red Montana when Tester stands for reelection next year.

In a written statement, Jon Tester claimed that Gorsuch would be part of the spread of “dark money” and would inject the Court “between women and their doctors.”

He also criticized Gorsuch’s recognizing organizations as being capable of asserting legal rights.

Only three Democrats have backed Gorsuch so far. With Tester’s opposition, it becomes increasing likely that Republicans will need to resort to the constitutional option to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Ken Klukowski is senior legal editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @kenklukowski.