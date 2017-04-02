Skip to content

Senator Jon Tester Will Attempt to Filibuster Gorsuch

Senate Banking Committee member Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., questions Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, during the committee's hearing. Stumpf was called before the committee for betraying customers' trust in a scandal over allegations that employees opened millions of unauthorized accounts to meet aggressive sales targets. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

by Ken Klukowski2 Apr 2017Washington, DC0

WASHINGTON D.C. — Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) opposes Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, a decision that risks the ire of gun owners and other conservatives in deep-red Montana when Tester stands for reelection next year.

In a written statement, Jon Tester claimed that Gorsuch would be part of the spread of “dark money” and would inject the Court “between women and their doctors.”

He also criticized Gorsuch’s recognizing organizations as being capable of asserting legal rights.

Only three Democrats have backed Gorsuch so far. With Tester’s opposition, it becomes increasing likely that Republicans will need to resort to the constitutional option to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Ken Klukowski is senior legal editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @kenklukowski.


