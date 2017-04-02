White House to Be Lit in Blue in Honor of Autism Awareness

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The White House will light up in the color blue Sunday evening in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

“I invite all Americans to Light it Up Blue, which Melania and I will do at the White House,” President Trump said in an announcement Friday, according to The Hill.

“I call upon all Americans to learn more about the signs of autism to improve early diagnosis, understand the challenges faced by those with autism spectrum disorders, and to do what they can to support individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their families,” he added.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump promised “the late wife of his friend Bob Wright that he would illuminate the White House in blue if he won the election,” according to the Associated Press.

Bob Wright and his wife Suzanne, who passed away in 2016, founded the Autism Speaks advocacy group in 2005, which has a blue logo.

“Spicer says it’s in honor of the Wrights that the White House on Sunday will help draw attention to a ‘great cause,'” AP reports.

“On World Autism Awareness Day, we highlight the importance of addressing the causes and improving the treatments for autism spectrum disorders (ASDs),” Trump said.

“We also recognize the importance of identifying ASDs early in a child’s life and of understanding the obstacles faced by people living on the autism spectrum.”