Eli Lake: Susan Rice Requested Unmasking of People Connected to Trump Transition

Susan Rice, who was former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, did not respond to a report from Bloomberg columnist Eli Lake that on multiple occasions, she made requests to unmask United States citizens connected to President Donald Trump’s transition team.

According to Lake, Rice did not respond to an email seeking comment on the story.

The breaking news helps confirm some of President Trump’s accusations that senior Obama officials were involved in disseminating classified information about his transition team to the media, fueling new details about the congressional investigations into Russia’s meddling in the election.

On Monday, Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley said that the “unprecedented” unmasking took place at the direction of “very high-up” officials.

“A lot of these men and women in the intelligence communities did not want to speak about what’s going on because they were concerned about those methods being known,” Housley reported. “But now, they figure they might as well at least clarify things since Nunes has been leaked to by someone they don’t know or at least they tell me they don’t know.”

Susan Rice has not denied the allegations, saying only, “I know nothing about this” when asked about the reports last month on PBS.