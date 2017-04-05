Donald Trump: I’m Not Going to Tell You What I’ll Do in Syria

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump said he was disturbed by reports of chemical weapons used in Syria but told reporters that he would not signal any plans for action in the war-torn country.

“That attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me. Big impact,” Trump said. “That was a horrible, horrible thing, and I’ve been watching it and seeing it, and it doesn’t get any worse than that.”

The president made his remarks during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“I’m not saying I’m doing anything one way or the other, but I’m certainly not going to be telling you,” Trump said.

Trump said he was flexible in reaction to foreign policy around the world, but criticized the Obama administration for declaring the use of chemical weapons as a red line in Syria and then backing down.

He said that after the attacks his attitude toward Syria and President Bashar al-Assad “has changed,” despite past statements urging the United States to stay out of Syria.

“That crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line — many, many lines,” he said.