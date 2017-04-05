Donald Trump Thinks Susan Rice Committed a Crime

President Donald Trump said he thinks that President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice committed a crime when she reportedly unmasked American citizens involved with his campaign.

“I think it’s going to be the biggest story,” Mr. Trump said to the New York Times. “It’s such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time.” Trump’s remarks are his first public statement on the subject since reports claimed Rice was responsible.

Trump didn’t reveal any new details to the New York Times but said he would explain himself “at the right time.”