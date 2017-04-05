Freedom Caucus Looking for Text of White House Proposal on State Obamacare Waivers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus are still waiting to see text of a proposal from the Trump Administration that would allow states to obtain waivers for Obamacare’s guaranteed issue, community rating, and essential health benefits mandates.

Vice President Mike Pence has been making trips to Capitol Hill this week for discussions on healthcare and the repeal of Obamacare with members of Congress, including the Freedom Caucus. In a Monday evening meeting the Vice President presented a plan that would allow states to opt out of Obamacare mandated provisions including “essential” health benefits, community rating, and guaranteed issue.

Shortly after the Monday meeting, Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows spoke positively of the discussion with hopes to see text of the agreement within 24 hours. A source close to the talks indicated that as of Wednesday morning the Freedom Caucus was still waiting for that text.

Another meeting that continued late into Tuesday evening involved moderate Republicans, Republican Study Committee, Freedom Caucus, and members of the Trump Administration including Vice President Pence. The meeting has been described as a discussion out of which no decision was reached.

A Freedom Caucus representative told Breitbart News:

The Freedom Caucus remains wholeheartedly committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare with a market-driven approach that brings down costs for consumers. The AHCA in its current form doesn’t bring down premiums, but we are optimistic the proposal from Vice President Pence could accomplish that goal and keep our promise to the American people. We look forward to reviewing text.

Members of the moderate Tuesday Group, who also pose a threat to passage of Obamacare repeal and replace, met with members of the Administration on Monday at the White House.

On Monday evening, Meadows told reporters that no Freedom Caucus members had changed their positions on the Republican House Leadership’s Obamacare replacement bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

Sen. Rand Paul and President Donald Trump met and golfed together in Virginia last weekend. Paul told reporters that he was “very optimistic” about progress towards repealing Obamacare.

