Police: Home Invasion Suspect Brings Crowbar to Gun Fight, Is Hospitalized in Stable Condition

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A home invasion suspect armed with a crowbar was greeted by a Pittsburgh resident armed with a gun and was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot.

The alleged invasion occurred on Monday around 9 pm. According to WPXI, the 51-year-old resident “heard someone rummaging around on the first floor of his home.” He grabbed a gun and went downstairs, where he found 56-year-old Darrell Bettis. The homeowner ordered Bettis to the ground, at which time police say “Bettis charged at the man and struck him with a crowbar.”

The two men struggled before the resident shot Bettis, striking him in the thigh.

Bettis was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Police said he faces charges of “aggravated assault, burglary and criminal mischief.” He will be placed in the Allegheny County Jail once the hospital releases him.

The homeowner received treatment for a head wound from the crowbar.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.