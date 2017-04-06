Donald Trump Ridicules ‘Horrible’ Susan Rice Interview with Andrea Mitchell

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump ridiculed former National Security Adviser Susan Rice after a televised interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

“Take a look at what’s happening,” Trump told the New York Times. “I mean, first of all her performance was horrible yesterday on television even though she was interviewed by Hillary Clinton’s P.R. person, Andrea Mitchell.”

Trump said he thought that the media was not covering the story enough, pointing to some Democratic friends of his who were disturbed by the civil liberties aspects of Rice’s behavior. The president did not share any new details, but encouraged the press to keep digging.

“I don’t want to comment on anything about — other than to say I think it’s a — I think it’s truly one of the big stories of our time,” he said.

The president also dismissed the media’s obsession with the Russia story.

“The Russia story is a total hoax,” he said. “There has been absolutely nothing coming out of that. But what, you know, what various things led into it was the story that we’re talking about, the Susan Rice. What’s happened is terrible.”