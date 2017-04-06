Exclusive–Father of Benghazi Fallen Hero: ‘Perhaps Susan Rice Should Take a Lie Detector Test’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The father of CIA contract security officer Tyrone Woods, one of the four Americans killed in the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks on American facilities in Benghazi, Libya, told Breitbart News that former national security adviser Susan Rice should answer questions about her handling of intelligence reports while being wired to a lie detector.

“I am an attorney, and every attorney, the jury instructions we always give: ‘If a witness has been proven false in part of their testimony, then all of their testimony is presumed to be less truthful,” said Charles Woods, who became one of the most vocal family members of the four men. “That is the situation we have with Susan Rice.”

Besides Tyrone Woods, the other men were: Ambassador Christopher Stevens, State Department computer and communications specialist Sean Smith, and CIA contract security officer Glen Doherty. Both Woods and Doherty were Navy SEAL veterans killed by the same mortar shell in the last of the attacks.

Woods said Rice lied to the American people five times on the Sunday after the Benghazi attacks, when she told viewers watching five different news programs the attack was triggered by a video on YouTube that depicted the Prophet Mohammad in a negative light.

“Two weeks ago, she said she did not know anything about the unmasking of Michael Flynn,” the former administrative law judge said.

“We have a pattern of not being truthful,” he said. “I makes me wonder why she wasn’t fired several years ago, when it was proven she lied to the American public those five times. Why wasn’t she fired? The only conclusion I can reach is that she worked for an organization whose values were based on deceiving the America people.”

Instead of being fired, Rice was rewarded, because she shared the values of the people she worked for and worked with, Woods said.

In January 2016, Woods challenged former secretary of state Hillary Clinton to take a lie detector test regarding the claims that she did not tell Woods and other Benghazi family members that the attacks were sparked because of an offensive video. Woods also volunteered to take a lie detector test himself. “Perhaps Susan Rice should take a lie detector test, as well?” he asked.

Woods said he has first-hand experience with the government, starting with a phone call with his son while Tyrone was still on active-duty in the Navy. “Do I believe that I am monitored? Yes,” he said.

During the conversation, the SEAL told his father that the government monitors all phone calls and if certain keywords are used in the conversation, the government flags the conversation for follow-up, he said.

Woods said when he attended the 2014 Conservative Political Action Conference he encountered another confirmation that the government was tracking him.

The attorney said he was going to give interviews at CPAC’s “Radio Row,” and in between interviews, he would call his wife to reflect and to pray with her.

After an interview with NRA Radio, Woods noticed that his contact list in his phone was smaller than it used to be, he said. “Every one of the media people, whether it had been Hannity or Fox News or whatever, all of those contacts had been scrubbed and then, all of the contacts that I have made with congressmen and senators–every one of those had been scrubbed.”

That night, Woods said he attended an event with a number of members of the intelligence community. “I mentioned what happened to my phone to a guy there from the CIA and he brought it over to a couple of whistle blowers at the same event. He said, ‘Have them look at your phone and tell them what happened.'”

Both men examined the phone and confirmed to Woods that someone from government had deleted his media and Capitol Hill contacts, he said.

One of the men told Woods: “It would have been very easy for someone to erase all of your contacts, but they wanted to give you a message that ‘We are listening to you. We are watching you and there are certain people, namely, media and congressmen and senators, that we don’t want you talking to anymore.”