Trump Top Adviser Steve Bannon Attends NSC Meeting One Day After Being ‘Removed’

One day after what was demonstrably one of the most-covered stories by the media focused on the “removal” of Steve Bannon, President Trump’s top adviser, from the National Security Council (NSC), he attended a council meeting, the Washington Examiner reported on Thursday.

“White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has attended the first meeting of the National Security Council after he was removed from the principals committee Wednesday,” the Examiner story said.

Despite the headlines about Bannon’s removal, most media outlets included the fact that the change on the council only meant Bannon was no longer a permanent member on the council but that he retained top security clearance and could attend council meetings.

“Bannon is still permitted to go to NSC meetings,” Fox News reported on Wednesday.

CNBC reported that Bannon can attend council meetings by invitation of the president or H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser.

“He is one of the president’s closest and most trusted advisers,” a White House source told CNBC when asked why Bannon attended.