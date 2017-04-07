Abortion Industry: Gorsuch Confirmation ‘Dark Day for Women’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a continuation of its “war on women” narrative, the abortion industry says the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is a “dark day for women” and will set back women’s right to abortion.

Senate Republicans will now own consequences of Gorsuch Court decisions on women, families & working ppl. @NARAL pres @ilyseh's statement: pic.twitter.com/txSBf98aDa — NARAL (@NARAL) April 7, 2017

“He is the most far-right Supreme Court nominee in a generation, hand-picked by Donald Trump to help fulfill his campaign promise of overturning Roe v. Wade,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of abortion political advocacy organization NARAL Pro-Choice America, in a statement titled, “A Dark Day for Women and Families.”

Hogue added that Senate Republicans made the decision to “ram him through…by changing the rules instead of changing their unpopular nominee.”

History will not look kindly on these #GOP Senators, whose thirst for power led them to destroy 200 yrs of Senate tradition. #NuclearOption pic.twitter.com/b3moXVTeuv — NARAL (@NARAL) April 6, 2017

Planned Parenthood tweeted that Gorsuch’s confirmation will take women “backwards.”

BREAKING: The Senate just confirmed Neil Gorsuch after changing the rules to do it. #WeObject to a #SCOTUS nominee who’ll take us backwards. — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) April 7, 2017

Having to change the rules to confirm Neil Gorsuch is an indication that he is too extreme for #SCOTUS: https://t.co/iMZxGTsQDw #StopGorsuch pic.twitter.com/clQQWiQSSk — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) April 7, 2017

Other leftist groups, such as UltraViolet and the Center for American Progress tweeted Gorsuch is a “massive threat to women” and a “vote to defund Planned Parenthood”:

#Gorsuch's sexist comments on maternity leave prove he's no moderate. Just a massive threat to women. https://t.co/ekfqMz06Bu #StopGorsuch — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) April 7, 2017

This is what a vote for Gorsuch means pic.twitter.com/5cXkfdiHkR — American Progress (@amprog) April 6, 2017

Planned Parenthood political action advocates in Arizona continued the narrative that women who do not “stand with Planned Parenthood” cannot be true supporters of women.