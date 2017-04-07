Skip to content

Abortion Industry: Gorsuch Confirmation ‘Dark Day for Women’

AP/Susan Walsh

by Dr. Susan Berry7 Apr 20170

In a continuation of its “war on women” narrative, the abortion industry says the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is a “dark day for women” and will set back women’s right to abortion.

“He is the most far-right Supreme Court nominee in a generation, hand-picked by Donald Trump to help fulfill his campaign promise of overturning Roe v. Wade,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of abortion political advocacy organization NARAL Pro-Choice America, in a statement titled, “A Dark Day for Women and Families.”

Hogue added that Senate Republicans made the decision to “ram him through…by changing the rules instead of changing their unpopular nominee.”

Planned Parenthood tweeted that Gorsuch’s confirmation will take women “backwards.”

Other leftist groups, such as UltraViolet and the Center for American Progress tweeted Gorsuch is a “massive threat to women” and a “vote to defund Planned Parenthood”:

Planned Parenthood political action advocates in Arizona continued the narrative that women who do not “stand with Planned Parenthood” cannot be true supporters of women.

 


