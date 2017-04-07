Donald Trump Announces ‘Tremendous Progress’ During Meeting with Chinese President

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump appeared energized by the ongoing meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, hailing “tremendous progress” in the relationship between the two countries.

Trump did not detail specific agreements or topics of discussion, but used a number of superlatives to describe the “outstanding” relationship.

“I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away,” he said, calling it a tremendous honor to host the Chinese president at his estate at Mar-a-lago.

Prior to the meeting, Trump signaled that it was time for China to get tough with the increasingly hostile North Korea.

“If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you,” Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times earlier in the week.

Trump demonstrated he was willing to use military action to back up his rhetoric, ordering a cruise missile strike on Syria just before having dinner with the Chinese president last night.

Trump’s very American dinner menu with Chinese President Xi at Mar-a-lago pic.twitter.com/Nbo3wbeexV — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 7, 2017

“I think, long-term, we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it,” Trump said during the dinner.