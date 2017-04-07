Leaders Applaud Gorsuch Confirmation as ‘Win for Pro-Life Movement’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

National pro-life leaders are celebrating the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court as a huge “win for the pro-life movement.”

The Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) is featuring a photo of President Donald Trump’s letter to pro-life leaders, expressing his gratitude for their efforts to confirm Gorsuch to the Supreme Court:

Here's the letter @POTUS sent us thanking Susan B. Anthony List members for taking action to #ConfirmGorsuch #ProLife pic.twitter.com/yGVG2FEfz7 — Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) April 7, 2017

Congratulations to our new Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch & thank you @POTUS for nominating him! #ProLife #ConfirmGorsuch 🎉🎈🍾 pic.twitter.com/JueQyLe6bE — Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) April 7, 2017

The Senate’s vote to confirm Gorsuch comes one day after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to change the procedural rules of the chamber and end the Democrats’ filibuster of Trump’s nominee.

“The swift fulfillment of President Trump’s commitment to appoint pro-life Supreme Court justices is a tremendous win for the pro-life movement,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser in a statement. “Susan B. Anthony List has been rallying the pro-life grassroots behind Judge Gorsuch’s nomination for months, including rallies in seven states where pro-lifers came out in force to urge their Senators to confirm Gorsuch.”

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, also applauds Gorsuch’s confirmation:

We were pleased to support Judge Gorsuch’s nomination, as were our grassroots activists from across America who sent thousands of messages to their Senators in support of his nomination. We thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for remaining steadfast throughout this process and President Trump for keeping his promise to the American people in nominating a pro-life Justice to the Supreme Court.

"The March for Life congratulates Judge Neil #Gorsuch on his historic confirmation to the Supreme Court today." https://t.co/nb3otncA5v — March for Life (@March_for_Life) April 7, 2017

In exit poll reporting in November, CNN observed that 70 percent of voters said appointments to the Supreme Court were important to their vote, with 56 percent of Trump voters stating they were the most important factor.

Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, also hailed the Senate’s vote to confirm Gorsuch.

“Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation is Exhibit A for the argument that advocates for life and religious liberty need to vote,” said Pavone. “Without the active participation of social conservatives in last year’s elections, today we would be looking at a Supreme Court dominated by extreme pro-abortion justices. Instead, there’s great hope for the future.”

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said the Supreme Court vacancy after the sudden death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia “became a defining issue of the 2016 presidential election.”

“President Trump made history by telling voters who he would appoint to the Court by providing a list — the American people chose him and he in turn chose from the list, keeping his promise,” Perkins added.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said Gorsuch’s confirmation is “a huge win for the Trump administration and for the pro-life movement.”

“Students for Life commends President Trump for keeping his promise to appoint a judge in the mold of the late Justice Scalia, and we look forward to the day when abortion on demand, in all nine months of pregnancy is no longer the law of the land,” she said.

Maureen Ferguson, senior policy adviser with The Catholic Association, said Gorsuch’s confirmation will help to correct the “alarming erosion” of the First Amendment right to practice one’s faith without discrimination.

“Senate Republicans have restored the true tradition of confirming justices without filibusters and the hyper-partisanship of recent years,” she added.