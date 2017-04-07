NYT: Jared Kushner Omitted Meeting with Foreign Officials on Security Clearance Forms

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jo Becker and Matthew Rosenberg report in the New York Times that President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner omitted mention of his meetings foreign government officials when he filed his security clearance paperwork.

From the New York Times:

When Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, sought the top-secret security clearance that would give him access to some of the nation’s most closely guarded secrets, he was required to disclose all encounters with foreign government officials over the last seven years.

But Mr. Kushner did not mention dozens of contacts with foreign leaders or officials in recent months. They include a December meeting with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak, and one with the head of a Russian state-owned bank, Vnesheconombank, arranged at Mr. Kislyak’s behest.

…

In a statement, [Kushner’s lawyer Jamie Gorelick] said that after learning of the error, Mr. Kushner told the F.B.I.: “During the presidential campaign and transition period, I served as a point-of-contact for foreign officials trying to reach the president-elect. I had numerous contacts with foreign officials in this capacity. … I would be happy to provide additional information about these contacts.” No names were disclosed in that correspondence.

