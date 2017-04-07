Republican Senate Hawks Praise Donald Trump for Bombing Syria

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Republican Senator hawks quickly praised President Donald Trump for ordering a strike in Syria last night in retaliation for the chemical weapons attack ordered by dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator John McCain, two of the biggest critics of President Barack Obama’s failure to act in Syria, issued a joint statement in favor of Trump’s decision.

“Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action,” they said. “For that, he deserves the support of the American people.”

McCain and Graham urged Trump to consider further action, calling for a strategy to take out Assad’s Air Force, the establishment of safe zones, and supporting Syrian rebels.

“Building on tonight’s credible first step, we must finally learn the lessons of history and ensure that tactical success leads to strategic progress,” he said.

Senator Marco Rubio also supported the action.

“By acting decisively against the very facility from which Assad launched his murderous chemical weapons attack, President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over,” he said in a statement.

Rubio wrote on Twitter that Trump was “deeply moved” by the images of children suffering the effects of the chemical weapon attack.

“Be sure of this: The wicked will not go unpunished,” he wrote, quoting Proverbs 11:21.

Senator Tom Cotton issued a statement of support as well.

“I commend President Trump for taking swift, decisive action against Bashar al-Assad’s outlaw regime,” he said. “Any country that violates arms-control agreements with the U.S., develops illicit chemical- or nuclear-weapons programs, or supports those countries that do ought to take note.”