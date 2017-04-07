Steve Mnuchin: China Ready for ‘Balanced Trade Environment’ with United States

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared optimistic that China was willing to work with the United States on trade, after a series of meetings with President Xi Jinping and his delegation.

Speaking with reporters late Friday afternoon, Mnuichin said that the Chinese acknowledged during their meetings that they could do more to promote a more balanced trade policy between the two countries.

“We focused specifically on a more balanced economic relationship, specifically on trade,” he said.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross revealed a 100-day action plan that they discussed with the Chinese, but said that the “complex” details were still under negotiations.

“The exact way stations are a matter of negotiation itself,” he said. “But, directionally, the objective is to increase our exports to China and to reduce the trade deficit that we have with them.”