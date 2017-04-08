Fresno State Lecturer: ‘Trump Must Hang’ to Save Democracy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tweets from a Fresno State lecturer Lars Maischak not only demonstrate stark disagreement with capitalism, Christianity, and the GOP, but also a declaration that President Trump “must hang” to save democracy.

Maischak teaches America History at the university.

His February 17 tweet speaks for itself:

To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism https://t.co/DSsV53sbO2 — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) February 18, 2017

Other tweets on Maischak’s profile demonstrate the ideology behind statements about Trump hanging and explain why universities across the country are now viewed with disdain by average, salt-of-the-earth Americans.

Here is another tweet from Maischak, dated March 8:

Don't tell me to "obey the Law." "The Law" in this country is one part Racism, one part Class Oppression, all Capitalism. #TheResistance — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) March 8, 2017

And another dates March 3:

Judging from the largely absent facial markings this year, Christianity is paying the price for its pact with Fascism. Students abandon it. — Lars Maischak (@LarsMaischak) March 4, 2017

This is today’s academia. These are types of voices hired to teach recent high school graduates American History. How do you think George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson fare when taught by one who sees the world in this way?

How do you think America’s Judeo-Christian heritage fares?

