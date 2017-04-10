China Open to Dropping Import Ban on American Beef

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump already appears to be getting results after his visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the Financial Times, China signaled that they are open to ending an import ban on American beef.

They also signaled their willingness to buy other agricultural products, demonstrating a commitment to balancing the enormous trade deficit with the United States.

The two countries are focusing on a 100-day effort to signal mutual trust on issues of trade, part of Trump’s commitment to voters during the election.

After meeting with Chinese officials at Mar-a-lago last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared optimistic that a number of quick deals could be reached.

“We focused specifically on a more balanced economic relationship, specifically on trade,” he told reporters after the meeting. “And we focused on the desire to have very specific action items, both in the short term for the next time we get together, as well as what the goals are over the year.”