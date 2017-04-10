FT: China Offers Concessions to Avert Trade War with U.S.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Report states that China will offer two small economic concessions to President Donald Trump’s administration in the hope of maintaining friendly relations with the United States.

From the Financial Times:

China will offer the Trump administration better market access for financial sector investments and US beef exports to help avert a trade war, according to Chinese and US officials involved in talks between the two governments.

US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, decided at their first meeting in Florida last week that they needed rushed trade negotiations to produce results within 100 days. The two concessions on finance and beef are relatively easy for Beijing to make.

