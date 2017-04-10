Lawsuit: Sanctuary City Mayor Accused of ‘Raping and Molesting’ Teenage Boys

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A lawsuit alleges Seattle mayor Ed Murray, who has defended the city’s policy of refusing to turn over illegal alien criminals to federal authorities, raped drug-addicted, teenaged boys.

A 46-year-old plaintiff, identified as D.H., claims that he met Murray on a bus and Murray allegedly “propositioned” him for “private visits” at his apartment. D.H., who says he was 15 and addicted to drugs at the time, claims Murray allegedly requested he perform sexual acts in exchange for $10 to $20 dollars. According to the Seattle Times, the alleged victim is coming forward as part of a “healing process”:

“I have been dealing with this for over 30 years,” the man, now sober for a year, said in an interview with The Seattle Times. He said he was coming forward as part of a “healing process” after years of “the shame, the embarrassment, the guilt, the humiliation that I put myself through and that he put me through.”

A spokesman for Murray declared he will “vigorously fight these allegations in court.” Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports that the Seattle mayor allegedly sexually abused others “as children”:

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, a nationally famous champion of gay rights and progressive causes, has been accused by three men of having sex with them as children… The unnamed plaintiff and two other men gave interviews to the Seattle Times — all telling similar stories about a politico in his late 20s and 30s, who befriended street kids, paid them and had his way with them. “I don’t necessarily think that he destroyed my life,” Jeff Simpson told the newspaper after describing years of molestation from age 13 on. “But I believe a lot of the problems I have stemmed from this.”

The lawsuit comes at a time when Murray announced Seattle will sue the federal government if it loses federal funding for refusing to co-operate with immigration authorities. Sanctuary city policies are unpopular, as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said during a White House press conference.

The Seattle mayoral election takes place on November 7.

Listen to one of the alleged victim’s interview with the Seattle Times here: