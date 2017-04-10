Mick Mulvaney Orders Federal Agencies to Prepare for Massive Cuts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney will send a letter this week ordering federal agencies to prepare for massive cuts, according to a report from Axios.

As part of Donald Trump’s plan to streamline federal government, Mulvaney will demand that federal agencies significantly reduce their costs and increase efficiency. The reorganization will likely involve selling assets, laying off employees, and the cancellation of programs deemed unnecessary.

The letter will fall in line with Trump’s executive order from March 13th, which dictates Mulvaney “propose a plan to reorganize governmental functions and eliminate unnecessary agencies (as defined in section 551(1) of title 5, United States Code), components of agencies, and agency programs.”

In the new administration’s first White House budget, Trump ordered record cuts for a number of federal agencies, including a 31 percent cut to the Environmental Protection Agency, a 28 percent cut to the State Department, and a 17.9 percent cut to the Department of Health and Human Services. It also proposed eliminating funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as well as the endowments for the Arts and the Humanities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs both saw a 10 percent increase, as well $3 billion in resources for the Department of Homeland Security to bolster immigration enforcement and construct a wall on the southern border.