Sean Spicer: Trump Doctrine Is ‘America’s First’ Not ‘Running Around the World’

White House press secretary Sean Spicer argued that President Donald Trump’s foreign policy doctrine remains “America’s First” despite his decision to launch missile strikes in Syria.

“I think the Trump doctrine is something that he articulated throughout the campaign, which is that America’s first,” Spicer told Breitbart News during the White House press briefing.

Spicer added that the Trump administration would protect America’s interests in regards to national security and its economic priorities.

“We’re not just going to become the world’s policeman running around the world,” he said.

The president would have a “clear and defined national interest,” whenever he launched a military attack, Spicer stated.

He argued that it was within America’s national interests to oppose the use and spread of weapons of mass destruction.

“If there is a growth of use or spread of chemical weapons of mass destruction, the proliferation of those, the spread to other groups is a clear danger to our country and to our people,” Spicer said.