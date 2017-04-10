Tea Party of the Left: Democrats Plan Nationwide ‘Tax Marches’ to Demand Trump Tax Returns

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Democratic Party operatives are planning over 100 ‘tax marches’ across America this Saturday, demanding that Donald Trump release his full tax returns and opposing proposed cuts to federal tax.

“We need a president who works for all Americans, and a tax system that does too. Release your tax returns and commit to a fair tax system for the American people,” a statement from the event’s website reads.

It continues: “President Trump needs to be straight with the American people. To whom does he owe favors? Who are his policies really intended to benefit? Who will he put first? Working families are struggling to make ends meet, but we pay our fair share in taxes – does Donald Trump pay any at all?”

Over 60 left-wing groups, including MoveOn.org, Communications Workers of America, American Federation of Teachers, Americans for Tax Fairness, Indivisible, the Sunlight Foundation, and the Bernie Sanders spin-off group Our Revolution, will participate in the march.

In Washington D.C, participants will begin their rally by the Capitol and move towards Trump International Hotel and the IRS building.

International marches are also planned, with scheduled events in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and New Zealand.

According to Axios, the timing of the march deliberately coincides with the eight year anniversary of the mass Tea Party rallies, which took place 15th April 2009 to oppose Barack Obama’s $787 billion stimulus package and $3.5 trillion budget.

Last month, progressive MSNBC talk show host Rachel Maddow unveiled a copy of Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2005, which revealed that Trump had paid $38 million in income taxes on $150 million that year.

As part of his plan to reinvigorate small business and stagnant economic growth, Trump has pledged to cut taxes and regulation “massively,” although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned that tax reform is unlikely to be completed before August.

