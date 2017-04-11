Hillary Clinton to Receive Planned Parenthood’s ‘Champion of the Century’ Award

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Planned Parenthood Federation of America has announced that Hillary Clinton will receive its “Champion of the Century” award “for her 40 years of service to women and girls in this country.”

Clinton will receive the award in New York City on May 2 at a “once-in-a-lifetime Gala, 100 Years Strong,” an event that continues the abortion business’s centennial celebration.

Planned Parenthood endorsed Clinton in the 2016 Democrat primary and election. In turn, Clinton referred to the abortion industry giant as her “Planned Parenthood family” when she gave her first address after clinching her party’s nomination.

“I know that for a century Planned Parenthood has worked to make sure that women, men, young people who count on you can lead their best lives healthy, safe and free to follow their dreams,” Clinton said to the organization, vowing, “I will always have your back.”

Clinton also ran on taxpayer funding of abortion on demand with her statement, “Let’s repeal laws like the Hyde Amendment that make it nearly impossible for low-income women, disproportionately women of color” to obtain abortions.

“Defending women’s health means defending access to abortion,” Clinton said, “not just in theory, but in reality.”

Planned Parenthood will also honor Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC’s Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and How to Get Away with Murder, with the “Champion of Change” award, “for revolutionizing the way women and issues of reproductive health — including safe, legal abortion — are portrayed on television.”

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards recently invited Rhimes to join the group’s national board.

In November of 2015, Rhimes’s Scandal character Olivia Pope underwent an abortion while the Christmas hymn Silent Night played in the background. Following the abortion, Pope returned to the White House, where she sipped wine as the classic Ave Maria played in the background.

Media Research Center called the Scandal episode “an hour-long advertisement for Planned Parenthood.”

“We’re proud to celebrate Planned Parenthood’s 100 years of strength and resilience at this moment in our history, as well as the tremendous outpouring of support for Planned Parenthood and our patients,” Richards said in a statement. “This Gala is a powerful reminder that Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years and will continue to be here for the people who rely on us, no matter what.”

The organization says it expects more than 1,000 supporters for the gala event that will also feature an art auction.