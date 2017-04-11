Man Arrested for DUI Wears ‘Hold My Beer and Watch This’ T-Shirt in Mugshot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Connecticut man wore a T-shirt that reads, “Hold My Beer and Watch This” in his mugshot after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) early Monday morning.

Harrison Wootton, 25, of Woodstock, was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed his car into a wall on Wilson Road off Route 21 at about 1:20 a.m., the Hartford Courant reported.

State troopers who responded to the crash discovered that he was driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

The car’s license plates were registered to another vehicle.

Wootton told police that he had a beer and a vodka an hour before the crash, NBC Connecticut reported.

Wootton was released on $500 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for April 20.

This is not the first time someone has been in the news for wearing a shirt promoting alcohol in a mugshot after a DUI arrest. A Pennsylvania man sported a “Drunk Lives Matter” T-shirt in his mugshot after authorities arrested him for DUI in March.